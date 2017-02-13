.com | ALERT: Tropical storm #Dineo closes in, affected SA areas identified
A tropical storm #Dineo is moving in towards the coast of Mozambique and the northernmost parts of SA's east coast, the South African Weather Service has confirmed. According to the SA Weather Service, "The weather system has the potential to result in severe weather impacts over the north-eastern parts of the country later this week," especially in parts of the Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
