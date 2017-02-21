City Lodge in R1bn expansion plan
Chief executive Clifford Ross said yesterday that the group believed there were more opportunities, with Kenya's capital Nairobi still able to take one or two of the group's brands, such as a Road Lodge and Town Lodge. Ross said the group also believed it may be able to develop hotels in some of the bigger regional centres in Kenya.
