A Brazilian construction giant was leveled by a $3.5 billion bribery...
For years, Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht landed huge public works contracts by paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes. Now, the company's dirty dealings have caught up with it - and the fallout is spreading across Latin America, where the scandal has left a trail of abandoned mega-projects, high-profile probes and outraged citizens in its wake.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
