Yellow 670x305
The Confederation of African Football has selected Ugandan referees to officiate in several games of the CAF Champions Leagues. Mashood Ssali will be the center referee when Zanzibar's Zimamoto host Club Ferroviara da Beira from Mozambique in the preliminary round on February 2rd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC