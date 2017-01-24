Turkish president lands in Mozambique...

Turkish president lands in Mozambique for talks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and his wife Emine are saluted by the military honor guard after their arrival for an official visit in Maputo, Mozambique, late Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Erdogan on Monday talked about trade and security on the first stop of on African tour, urging Tanzania's leader John Magufuli to shut institutions linked to a Muslim cleric who is accused by Turkey of leading a failed coup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC