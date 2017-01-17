Stage Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel 'Terra Sonambula' Visits Rio
A stage adaptation of Mozambican writer Mia Couto's acclaimed novel "Terra SonA mbula" , which is touring Brazil for the first time, will show every evening this weekend at Teatro Cacilda Becker. Performances will start at 7PM from tonight, Friday, January 13th and the final performance will take place on Sunday, January 15th.
