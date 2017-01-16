Q4 & FY 2016 Trading Update & 2017 Gu...

Q4 & FY 2016 Trading Update & 2017 Guidance

18 hrs ago

Kenmare Resources plc , one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to provide a trading update for the fourth quarter and year ending 31 December 2016.

