Mozambique's president says wants to resume ties with lenders

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said his government was committed to winning back the trust of international financial institutions and investors after a debt scandal that came to light last year. The southern African country, one of the world's poorest, has seen its currency and investor confidence collapse since April 2016, when the International Monetary Fund halted a loan after a scandal over undisclosed debts of more than $2 billion in loans that were not approved by parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.