Mozambique: Severe Water Restrictions for Maputo
The Maputo Regional Water Company has announced drastic restrictions in the water supply to the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area as from Tuesday. There is simply not enough water in the Umbeluzi river and the reservoir at the Pequenos Libombos dam to continue normal supplies to Maputo.
