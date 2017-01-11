Mozambique: Severe Water Restrictions...

Mozambique: Severe Water Restrictions for Maputo

Monday Jan 9

The Maputo Regional Water Company has announced drastic restrictions in the water supply to the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area as from Tuesday. There is simply not enough water in the Umbeluzi river and the reservoir at the Pequenos Libombos dam to continue normal supplies to Maputo.

Chicago, IL

