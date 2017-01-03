Mozambique: Renamo Leader Dhlakama Extends Ceasefire
Having talked on the telephone last night with President Filipe Nyusi, Renamo head Afonso Dhlakama announced this morning that the temporary cease fire had been extended for two months, to 4 March 2017. In a press conference last night after the telephone call, Nyusi said the cease fire had been positive, and that Dhlakama told him that "there had been no government attacks".
