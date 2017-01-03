Mozambique: New Deputy Governor of Central Bank Sworn in
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday urged the new Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mozambique, Victor Pedro Gomes, to make every effort to help stabilize the country's economy. Speaking at the ceremony where he swore Gomes into office, Nyusi said "we expect from the Bank of Mozambique concrete actions that allow the restoration of macro-economic stability".
