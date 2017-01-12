Mozambique: EU Ambassador Optimistic ...

Mozambique: EU Ambassador Optimistic About Peace Talks

The European Union ambassador to Mozambique, Sven von Burgsdorff, declared on Thursday his conviction that in the coming days there will be "notable advances" which could lead to the restoration of lasting peace. He was speaking to reporters in Maputo, immediately after an audience granted by President Filipe Nyusi, which he described as "constructive, transparent and open".

