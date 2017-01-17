Mozambique: Default on Payment No Surprise, Says IMF
The Mozambican government's failure to pay interest of almost 60 million US dollars on the bonds originally issued by the Mozambique Tuna Company , which fell due this week, comes as no surprise, the resident representative of the International Monetary Fund , Ari Aisen, told reporters on Thursday. Speaking at a reception given by President Filipe Nyusi to the diplomatic corps, Aisen recalled that the default was in line with the warning given by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, at a meeting with creditors in London on 25 October.
