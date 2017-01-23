Mozambique default on eurobond was 'unnecessary' -creditor group

Jan 23 Mozambique's default on a coupon payment for its dollar-denominated bond last week was "unnecessary" and a step backwards for the country's relationship with the holders of the debt, a group of creditors said in a statement on Monday. Mozambique announced a week ago it would not make the $59.8 million payment to holders of its 2023 bond due on Jan. 18 because A deteriorating economic and fiscal situation made its ability to repay debt this year extremely limited.

