Mozambique: Convoy System Suspended F...

Mozambique: Convoy System Suspended Following Truce

16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Mozambican authorities have suspended the system of convoys under armed escort along particularly dangerous stretches of road in the centre of the country, so that motorists are now free to drive along these roads at any time they choose. According to the Mozambican police, the restrictions on road transport were lifted on 28 December, the second day of the truce declared by Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the rebel movement Renamo.

