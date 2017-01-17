Mozambique: Children Abandoning Schoo...

Mozambique: Children Abandoning School for Artisanal Mining

In Nacaroa district, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, many children are dropping out of school in order to practice artisanal mining for gold. The problem is particularly prounced in the regons of Nacope and Mahepa, about 200 kilometres from Nacaroa town, where many schools are short of pupils, and farmland is abandoned.

