Mathe was once a loving family man, says wife
He was known as the most notorious criminal in South Africa, but Ananias Mathe was once a loving husband and father. This week, Mathe, 41, was laid to rest at his homestead in Mozambique, his coffin surrounded by his mother Sasira, 72, two wives, Elizabeth Mathonsi 32, and Celeste Mamate, 36, his seven children, two grandchildren and about 200 neighbours from Xicumbane village, in Xai Xai, Mozambique.
