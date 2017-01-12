LAM B737 at Tete on Jan 5th 2017, collision with a drone

A LAM Linhas Aereas de Mocambique Boeing 737-700, registration C9-BAQ performing flight TM-136 from Maputo to Tete with 80 passengers and 6 crew, was on final approach to Tete when the crew heard a loud bang, no abnormal indications followed. The crew suspecting a bird strike continued the approach for a safe landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.