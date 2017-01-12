Drone crashes into Boeing 737 jet pla...

Drone crashes into Boeing 737 jet plane coming into land at Mozambique airport

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The aircraft - belonging to Linhas Areas de Moambique - was approaching the capital of Tete with 80 passengers on board when the incident occured. Airlive.Net reports that a drone crashed into LAM Flight TM136 from Maputo yesterday - but landed safely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC