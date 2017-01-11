.com | Water restrictions hit capital Maputo amid drought

.com | Water restrictions hit capital...

Water restrictions hit capital Maputo amid drought

Read more: News24

Mozambique's capital Maputo will only get piped water every other day from this week, as authorities battle worsening drought-induced shortages. Heavily-populated Matola, which lies to the west of the capital, will also only get water every other day as will the district of Boane, according to Maputo's regional water company AdeM.

Chicago, IL

