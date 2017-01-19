.com | Top Africa stories: Jammeh, Moz, Nigeria

.com | Top Africa stories: Jammeh, Mo...

The Nigerian Air Force dropped two bombs on the centre of a town where tens of thousands of people were seeking refuge from Boko Haram, according to an aid worker who witnessed the attack. At least 70 people were killed on Tuesday when the jet bombed the town of Rann, sparking widespread condemnation from organisations working to address a growing food crisis in the war-torn region.

Chicago, IL

