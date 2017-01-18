.com | Nelspruit police recover crucial heart medicine
Three Mozambican nationals employed by the Maputo Heart Institute have appeared in court for alleged possession of suspected stolen prescription medicines. Nelspruit police arrested Lucretia Desse Mitilana Manjaxi, 48, Orlando Ernesto Chibolico, 51, and Ramos Antonio Mabasso, 36, on the R40 road in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Friday.
