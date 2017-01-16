.com | Mozambique says will miss $60m interest payment

.com | Mozambique says will miss $60m...

Mozambique said on Monday it would miss a $60m interest payment on a 2023 bond, as its economic crisis deepens over hidden debt, the fall in commodity prices and a cut-off in aid. The country is in talks with the International Monetary Fund over resuming support that was suspended in April due to the hidden debt scandal.

