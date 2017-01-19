.com | Mozambique rains: 1 dead, thousands affected

.com | Mozambique rains: 1 dead, thou...

Mozambique rains: 1 dead, thousands affected

A child died when a building partially collapsed due to heavy rains in Mozambique, where hundreds of families have had to be moved to higher ground after their houses flooded, it was reported on Wednesday. Noticias Online said that the child, whose age was not given, died in the central city of Chimoio when the wall of a house fell down.

Chicago, IL

