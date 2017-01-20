.com | 40 dead in Mozambique rainy season

.com | 40 dead in Mozambique rainy se...

At least 40 people have been killed and 76,000 others affected by floods and storms since Mozambique's rainy season started in October, officials said on Friday, warning of further heavy rainfall. The government declared a nationwide alert this week, Paulo Tomas, spokesperson for the Institute of Management of Natural Disasters , told AFP.

