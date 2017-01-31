AIM Reports issue no. 540

President Filipe Nyusi declared on 27 January in Maputo that his government remains committed to winning back the trust of international financial institutions and of the country's other cooperation partners. Speaking at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the country's second largest retail bank, the BCI , President Nyusi said that an independent international audit of the quasi-public companies Ematum , MAM and Proindicus is going ahead "at a good pace".

