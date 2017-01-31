AIM Reports issue no. 540

AIM Reports issue no. 540

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Mozambique News Agency

President Filipe Nyusi declared on 27 January in Maputo that his government remains committed to winning back the trust of international financial institutions and of the country's other cooperation partners. Speaking at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the country's second largest retail bank, the BCI , President Nyusi said that an independent international audit of the quasi-public companies Ematum , MAM and Proindicus is going ahead "at a good pace".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mozambique News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC