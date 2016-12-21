Savannah Begins Drilling In Mozambica...

Savannah Begins Drilling In Mozambican Oil Sands Deposit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

British mining company Savannah Resources says it has commenced drilling at the Ravene heavy mineral sands deposit in Inhambane province, in southern Mozambique. The deposit is part of the Mutamba Project which is being developed by Savannah Resources in partnership with the Anglo-Australian mining company, Rio Tinto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov 30 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC