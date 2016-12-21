Press Releases: United States Breaks ...

Press Releases: United States Breaks Ground on New U.S. Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: State Department

In an important symbol of enduring friendship with Mozambique, U.S. Ambassador H. Dean Pittman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Todd Haskell, and local officials broke ground today on the new U.S. Embassy Compound in Maputo. The multi-building complex will be situated on a 10-acre site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov 30 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,855

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC