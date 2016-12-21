Press Releases: United States Breaks Ground on New U.S. Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique
In an important symbol of enduring friendship with Mozambique, U.S. Ambassador H. Dean Pittman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Todd Haskell, and local officials broke ground today on the new U.S. Embassy Compound in Maputo. The multi-building complex will be situated on a 10-acre site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov 30
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC