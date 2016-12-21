Portugal's Galp Approves Funding For Phase 1 Of Mozambican Gas Project
The Portuguese hydrocarbon company, Galp, said its Board of Directors has approved the investment required for the first phase of development of the Coral South gas field in Area Four of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado. Galp is one of the partners in Area Four where the Italian company ENI is the operator.
