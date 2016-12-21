Mozambique: Traffic Cop Filmed Extort...

Mozambique: Traffic Cop Filmed Extorting Money From Tourists Suspended

6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The General Command of the Mozambican police has suspended from duty an officer in the traffic police who was caught on film extorting money from South African tourists as they drove into Mozambique. The incident shows the power of amateur videos shot on cell phones.

