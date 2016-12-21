Mozambique: Switch to Low Sulphur Die...

Mozambique: Switch to Low Sulphur Diesel As From June

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Mozambican government guaranteed on Thursday that all is ready to switch to low sulphur diesel as from next June. Currently the sulphur content of the diesel Mozambique imports is 500 parts per million .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC