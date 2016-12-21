Mozambique: Switch to Low Sulphur Diesel As From June
The Mozambican government guaranteed on Thursday that all is ready to switch to low sulphur diesel as from next June. Currently the sulphur content of the diesel Mozambique imports is 500 parts per million .
