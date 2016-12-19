Mozambique Says Tight Monetary Policy...

Mozambique Says Tight Monetary Policy Is Starting to Bear Fruit

Monday Dec 19

Mozambique's metical is stabilizing and the inflation rate is forecast to drop after an aggressive rate hike by the central bank in October, according to Governor Rogerio Zandamela. "The most recent information reported in the last quarter of the year is more encouraging," Zandamela told reporters Monday in the capital, Maputo.

Chicago, IL

