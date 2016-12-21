Mozambique: Renamo Rejects Chissano As a Mediator

The Mozambican rebel movement Renamo on Friday rejected any attempt to replace the current group of international mediators in the sporadic talks between government and Renamo delegations, originally intended to pave the way for a face to face meeting between President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama. Renamo was particularly outraged by suggestions that former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano might play a role in the mediation.

