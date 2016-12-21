Mozambique: Renamo Attacks Prison and...

Mozambique: Renamo Attacks Prison and Coal Train - Report

Gunmen of the Mozambican rebel movement Renamo on Monday morning attacked the Inhazonia open prison, in Barue district, in the central province of Manica, and released 48 prisoners. According to the spokesperson for the Manica provincial police command, Elsidia Filipe, the gunmen stole uniforms from the prison guards, handcuffs and cell phones, as well as setting the prisoners free.

