Mozambique: Renamo Accused of Attacking Train

Renamo gunmen on 7 December attacked a train belonging to the Indian coal mining company Jindal at Inhamitanga in the central province of Sofala. The attack occurred on the Sena rail line as the train, loaded with coal for export, was heading from the Moatize coal basin in Tete province to the port of Beira.

Chicago, IL

