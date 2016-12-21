Mozambique: Opposition Calls for Acti...

Mozambique: Opposition Calls for Action After Debt Scandal

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement on Monday insisted that those responsible for the government-guaranteed debt incurred by the security-related companies Ematum , Proindicus and MAM should be held responsible for the debt in administrative, civil and criminal terms. At a Maputo press conference, the MDM delivered its response to the report from the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the debts, which was delivered to a plenary session of the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, held behind closed doors last Friday.

