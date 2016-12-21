Mozambique: Mozambique Among Countries Where Odebrecht Paid Bribes
Mozambique is one of a dozen countries where the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht paid bribes to secure contracts, according to the United States Justice Department. On Wednesday Odebrecht and the Brazilian petro-chemical company Braskem pleaded guilty in New York to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to government officials across the globe.
