Mozambique: Mozambique Among Countrie...

Mozambique: Mozambique Among Countries Where Odebrecht Paid Bribes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Mozambique is one of a dozen countries where the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht paid bribes to secure contracts, according to the United States Justice Department. On Wednesday Odebrecht and the Brazilian petro-chemical company Braskem pleaded guilty in New York to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to government officials across the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov 30 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Earthquake
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC