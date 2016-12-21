Mozambique: Maputo-Katembe Bridge 70 Per Cent Complete
The suspension bridge over the bay of Maputo, linking the centre of the city to the outlying municipal district of Katembe is now 70 per cent complete, according to Mozambique's Minister of Public Works, Carlos Bonete. The pillars of the bridge now rise high above the bay, and Bonete, speaking to reporters during a visit to the bridge on Sunday, said that the suspension pillars are 90 per cent complete.
