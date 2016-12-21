Mozambique: Govt Denies 'Dragging Out...

Mozambique: Govt Denies 'Dragging Out' Peace Talks

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Mozambican government is "committed to effective peace, and has done all in its power so that peace is won in the shortest space of time possible", declared Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday. He was speaking in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in response to a claim by deputies of the rebel movement Renamo that the government is "dragging out the negotiations".

