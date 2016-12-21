Mozambique: Govt Denies 'Dragging Out' Peace Talks
The Mozambican government is "committed to effective peace, and has done all in its power so that peace is won in the shortest space of time possible", declared Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday. He was speaking in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in response to a claim by deputies of the rebel movement Renamo that the government is "dragging out the negotiations".
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov 30
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC