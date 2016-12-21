Mozambique: Former President Guebuza's Daughter Laid to Rest

Valentina Guebuza, the daughter of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza, murdered by her husband last Wednesday, was laid to rest in Maputo's Lhanguene cemetery on Saturday, after a funeral service in the Presbyterian church in Chamanculo neighbourhood. Among the many mourners was Guebuza's successor, President Filipe Nyusi, who delivered a message of comfort and solidarity to the Guebuza family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.