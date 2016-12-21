Mozambique: Estimated Audience of 18 ...

Mozambique: Estimated Audience of 18 Million for Community Radios

Sunday Dec 18

At least 18 million people listen to community radios in Mozambique, with the largest numbers of listeners concentrated in the two most populous provinces of Nampula and Zambezia. This is one of the conclusions from a study of community radio undertaken by the Community Information and Communication Support Centre .

Chicago, IL

