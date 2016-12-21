Mozambique Debt Threatens Its Once-pr...

Mozambique Debt Threatens Its Once-promising Economy

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Voice of America

A vendor displays items for sale in the central market in Gorongosa, Mozambique, a country with great economic potential yet growing inequality and poverty. Mozambique's economy appears to be in crisis as the nation prepares to default on massive loans taken out without parliament's knowledge or approval during the past presidential administration.

