Mozambique: Daughter of Former President Guebuza Shot Dead
Former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza's daughter Valentina Guebuza has reportedly been shot dead by her husband, Zfimo Muiuane, in Maputo. The 36-year old was listed as the seventh most powerful woman in Africa by Forbes magazine in 2013 and occupied prominent positions in the telecommunications and banking sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov 30
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC