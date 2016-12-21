Mozambique: Christmas Truce Fuels Hopes of Peace
The people of Mozambique has welcomed a seven day ceasefire to end hostilities between Renamo opposition fighters and the ruling Frelimo government. Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama, declared the truce on Tuesday to allow the public to enjoy the New Year festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov 30
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC