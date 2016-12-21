Mozambique: Christmas Truce Fuels Hop...

Mozambique: Christmas Truce Fuels Hopes of Peace

The people of Mozambique has welcomed a seven day ceasefire to end hostilities between Renamo opposition fighters and the ruling Frelimo government. Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama, declared the truce on Tuesday to allow the public to enjoy the New Year festivities.

