Killings in Mozambique Target Lawyers, Judges

Thursday Dec 15

Several civil society organizations are calling for a return to justice in Mozambique following a series of killings targeting lawyers and judges in the country. Carlos Mondlane, president of the Mozambican Association of Judges, said that in recent years, criminals have tried to intimidate and silence the justice system through attacks against judges and lawyers.

