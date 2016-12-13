Falling Water Levels Threaten Biggest Sub-Saharan Hydro Plant an hour ago
Sharply falling water levels at Mozambique's Cahora Bassa dam, sub-Saharan Africa's biggest hydropower plant, are threatening electricity supplies to countries including South Africa, which buys about a third of its output. Levels are the lowest Phil Bezuidenhout, a lodge owner at the Mozambican dam, has seen in the 24 years he's operated on its shores in the country's northwest.
