ECB policy largely powerless in reviving growth: Germany's Weidmann

Dec 16 Monetary policy is largely powerless in reviving euro zone growth and the responsibly lies with governments, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Friday, warning against overburdening central banks. Weidmann, a long-time critic of European Central Bank's unprecedented stimulus, also said that giving central banks too many responsibilities, such as over banking supervision and financial stability, could create tensions between conflicting objectives.

