Daughter of Mozambique's former president shot dead

Valentina Guebuza, the influential businesswoman daughter of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza, was shot dead by her husband in their apartment in a wealthy neighbourhood of the capital, Mozambican police said on Thursday. Guebuza, a member of the ruling Frelimo party's Central Committee and ranked as one of Africa's most powerful women, was rushed to hospital after being shot four times but died en route, police spokesman Orlando Mudumane said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.