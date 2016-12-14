.com | SA man arrested in Moz national park on poaching charge

.com | SA man arrested in Moz nationa...

SA man arrested in Moz national park on poaching charge

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: News24

A South African man has been arrested on a charge of poaching inside the protected buffer zone of Mozambique's Parque Nacional de Limpopo , which abuts the Kruger National Park. Pieter Jansen van Rensberg, his wife, another family member and a guide from Massinger were held, the Conservation Action Trust reported on Tuesday.

