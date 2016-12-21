AIM Reports issue no. 538

AIM Reports issue no. 538

Wednesday Dec 14

The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on 9 December approved the government's Economic and Social Plan for 2017, with all opposition deputies voting against. The plan passed with 138 deputies of the ruling Frelimo Party voting in favour, against the opposing votes of 91 members of Renamo and of the Mozambique Democratic Movement .

Chicago, IL

